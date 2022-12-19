Starter homes are more affordable in Detroit than most other cities

Data: Point2Homes; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Detroit is one of only four large U.S. cities where renters could recently afford a starter home.

An analysis by the real estate website Point2Homes considered "starter homes" properties valued in the lower one-third of all available homes for sale.

Why it matters: The city offers relatively affordable home buying opportunities at a time when higher housing costs nationally present obstacles for first-time buyers.

In September, a typical Detroit starter home cost $48,129.

Reality check: Some homes for sale under $50,000 are foreclosures. Others need a lot of work to be liveable.

By the numbers: In October, Detroit renters made 31% more than the income they would need to buy a starter home, according to the analysis.

Renters in the Motor City earned a household income of $25,004 on average, while the yearly income needed to cover a mortgage was $19,103.

Between the lines: Despite the relative affordability of Detroit homes, 45% of local mortgage applications were incomplete, withdrawn or denied in 2020, according to Detroit Future City.

The lending industry's reliance on credit scoring inequitably hampers Black applicants.

Poor credit makes it more difficult to obtain a mortgage.

Detroit Future City recently published a report offering step-by-step advice to ensure mortgage lenders aren't unfairly using your credit history against you.

The big picture: The share of first-time home buyers across the United States has shrunk to a record low, according to the National Association of Realtors.

First-time buyers made up 26% of all buyers in 2022, down from 34% last year, the group found.

