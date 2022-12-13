Airport adds security measures after car thefts

Nearly 30 cars have been stolen from Detroit Metro parking decks this year, causing airport officials to beef up security, the Detroit News reports.

Why it matters: Many travelers leave their vehicles behind in long-term parking while abroad.

The thefts raise questions about airport security.

Driving the news: This year, 27 vehicles have been stolen from the McNamara Parking Garage and two from the Big Blue Deck near the Evans terminal.

The airport also had one report of stolen tires.

What they're saying: "The airport was not aware whatsoever. They didn't alert us, nobody called us, they had no idea," Joe Hebeka, whose Jeep was sitting on blocks with the tires stolen after he landed in November, told the News. "There's definitely a huge lack of cameras in there. I don't believe there's anybody even patrolling that parking garage."

State of play: Airport officials have increased parking lot patrols and are exploring more camera coverage at the parking decks, an airport spokesperson said in a statement shared with Axios.

The bottom line: The majority of the million-plus vehicles that park at the airport each year do so without incident.