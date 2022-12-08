New District Detroit neighborhood reps focus on seniors, walkability

Henry Williams and Terrance Reid were elected to the District Detroit neighborhood advisory council, each receiving 12 votes by 41 residents Tuesday night at Cass Tech. Photos: Samuel Robinson

Two residents were elected to the Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC) at Tuesday night's District Detroit community benefits ordinance meeting.

The meeting was the second in the development project's community benefits process that will meet through February.

Driving the news: Terrance Reid and Henry Williams now represent residents in the impact area that stretches from the Lodge to I-75 from Mack Avenue and MLK Boulevard to Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street.

Why it matters: The nine-member NAC functions as the eyes and ears of how the future development could affect the community.

Members will advise the city on how to mitigate effects and share concerns from impacted residents with developers, Olympia and Related Companies.

Reid, a homeowner in Brush Park, told the audience during his candidate pitch his experiences overseas could be valuable.

"For me, outcomes include a diverse community in all ways, period. A community that's walkable — in our six years overseas, we didn't own a vehicle. We know what a highly functioning urban setting looks like and something in that direction would be ideal."

Williams, who grew up in the historic Black Bottom neighborhood, tells Axios he ran to represent senior citizens and help bring downtown back to the vibrancy he knew as a kid.

"I've seen Detroit when it was at its best, I stayed here when it was at its worst and now it's coming back. Five years ago you wouldn't see white folks walking down this area, now we're inundated, we're a diverse community which is a good thing. But the people who lived here before were pushed out."

What's next: The next CBO meeting is Jan. 10. Developers are expected to share dollar amounts for the tax incentives it will seek.