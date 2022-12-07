Minimum wage increase on the way
Michigan's minimum wage will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 an hour on Jan. 1.
- For tipped workers, it increases to $3.84 an hour.
Yes, but: An ongoing legal battle could result in a larger 2023 increase than just 23 cents.
Why it matters: Of 30 states with a minimum wage above the $7.25 federal rate, Michigan is one of only six with its own minimum under $10.
Catch up fast: This all started in 2018, when petitioners collected enough signatures to put an increase to $12 on the ballot. But state lawmakers who didn't want that found a way to simultaneously prevent the wage increase from getting on the ballot while drastically slowing the wage increase.
- To head off the ballot measure, lawmakers preemptively approved an increase to $12 — only to amend the legislation and delay that increase to 2030.
- The maneuver was challenged in court as unconstitutional.
- The Court of Claims sided with the challenge in July and voided the weakened wage hike. That ruling is now under appeal.
What's next: If the appeal is unsuccessful, the statewide minimum wage would increase next year to $13.03 ($11.73 for tipped employees).
- The Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Dec. 13.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.