Michigan's minimum wage will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 an hour on Jan. 1.

For tipped workers, it increases to $3.84 an hour.

Yes, but: An ongoing legal battle could result in a larger 2023 increase than just 23 cents.

Why it matters: Of 30 states with a minimum wage above the $7.25 federal rate, Michigan is one of only six with its own minimum under $10.

Catch up fast: This all started in 2018, when petitioners collected enough signatures to put an increase to $12 on the ballot. But state lawmakers who didn't want that found a way to simultaneously prevent the wage increase from getting on the ballot while drastically slowing the wage increase.

To head off the ballot measure, lawmakers preemptively approved an increase to $12 — only to amend the legislation and delay that increase to 2030.

The maneuver was challenged in court as unconstitutional.

The Court of Claims sided with the challenge in July and voided the weakened wage hike. That ruling is now under appeal.

What's next: If the appeal is unsuccessful, the statewide minimum wage would increase next year to $13.03 ($11.73 for tipped employees).