Local volunteers lead pipe organ rebirth

Three theater pipe organs are still being played throughout the city thanks to a unique history and tradition among local enthusiasts.

Driving the news: Every holiday season, typically the busiest time for organists, new visitors at the Redford Theatre are introduced to the world of theater organs.

It's home to a Barton pipe organ installed upon the theater's opening in 1928.

While places like the DIA and Little Caesars Arena have classic pipe organs, they aren't made like the theater organ, which also has pipes with special effects sounds like birds, whistles, and steam horns.

Why it matters: "It's not as huge as it used to be, but it's making a comeback that you can see from the number of smaller towns that are restoring what's left," Carl Kiehler tells Axios. As a member of the Motor City Theatre Organ Society, which operates the Redford, he has volunteered there since 1977. "In a lot of places there's only one theater and they realize it's the heart of the community and they've got to save it."

Zoom in: Two organs were saved from the old Fisher Theatre in the 1960s installed inside the Fox Theatre downtown and the Senate Theater on Michigan Avenue.

The Senate had been unusable for decades until volunteers with the Detroit Theater Organ Society led a restoration in 2013. Kiehler calls it "spectacular."

Fox Theatre's theater organ has two consoles. The console is what you see, the organ itself is the chamber of pipes and percussion instruments being struck by sticks and mallets.

The first-ever pipe organ from Rudolph Wurlitzer's personal home is on display at Stahls Automotive Foundation museum in Chesterfield.

A history of the dozens of pipe organs in Detroit during the 20th century and where they are today can be found here.

Both local organ organizations are members of the American Theatre Organ Society.