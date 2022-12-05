2 hours ago - Business

Unemployment rate ticks down

Annalise Frank
Data: Detroit Metro Area Communities Study; Chart: Axios Visuals

Detroit's unemployment rate is falling significantly.

What's happening: Confidence about job availability is high. Three-quarters of unemployed Detroiters in the labor force report thinking they will return to work within a month, according to a June-August University of Michigan survey.

By the numbers: Black and Latino residents saw unemployment drop 6% between last November and August, while it rose 2% for white residents.

  • But white residents' unemployment sits at 8%, compared with 16% for Latino and 18% for Black residents.

What they're saying: "Not only are unemployed residents looking to re-engage with the workforce, but employed residents are actively seeking out better opportunities," a news release on the report notes.

