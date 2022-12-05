Unemployment rate ticks down
Detroit's unemployment rate is falling significantly.
What's happening: Confidence about job availability is high. Three-quarters of unemployed Detroiters in the labor force report thinking they will return to work within a month, according to a June-August University of Michigan survey.
By the numbers: Black and Latino residents saw unemployment drop 6% between last November and August, while it rose 2% for white residents.
- But white residents' unemployment sits at 8%, compared with 16% for Latino and 18% for Black residents.
What they're saying: "Not only are unemployed residents looking to re-engage with the workforce, but employed residents are actively seeking out better opportunities," a news release on the report notes.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.