Yemeni coffee shop opens in Midtown
Dearborn-based Haraz Coffee House, which specializes in brewing traditional Yemeni coffee, opened a new location last month in Midtown.
Driving the news: Haraz's new location at 119 Garfield St. is in the Freelon at Sugar Hill development that opened this fall with 68 apartments.
- The shop serves specialty coffee with flavors like cardamom, cinnamon and ginger, as well as the baked goods it makes in Dearborn.
State of play: Owner Hamzah Nasser is in the midst of an expansion push, he tells Axios. A second Midtown location is expected to open early next year on Wayne State's campus, with another planned for Ann Arbor.
- Haraz also has locations in Warren and Louisville, Ky., and is planning more out-of-state shops.
- Plus, the business operates a coffee school out of its headquarters.
Flashback: Nasser started Haraz after bringing coffee from Yemen to wholesale in 2019, he says. He had little luck selling the still-green coffee beans and decided to instead make his own enterprise.
The intrigue: Haraz aims to brings a more welcoming environment, Nasser says.
- "We know that's what the coffee culture's all about," he says.
