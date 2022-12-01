Yemeni coffee shop opens in Midtown

Dearborn-based Haraz Coffee House, which specializes in brewing traditional Yemeni coffee, opened a new location last month in Midtown.

Driving the news: Haraz's new location at 119 Garfield St. is in the Freelon at Sugar Hill development that opened this fall with 68 apartments.

The shop serves specialty coffee with flavors like cardamom, cinnamon and ginger, as well as the baked goods it makes in Dearborn.

State of play: Owner Hamzah Nasser is in the midst of an expansion push, he tells Axios. A second Midtown location is expected to open early next year on Wayne State's campus, with another planned for Ann Arbor.

Haraz also has locations in Warren and Louisville, Ky., and is planning more out-of-state shops.

Plus, the business operates a coffee school out of its headquarters.

Flashback: Nasser started Haraz after bringing coffee from Yemen to wholesale in 2019, he says. He had little luck selling the still-green coffee beans and decided to instead make his own enterprise.

The intrigue: Haraz aims to brings a more welcoming environment, Nasser says.