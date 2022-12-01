Pistons go back to school for winter clothes giveaways

Gompers Elementary-Middle School students jumped and screamed at the sight of Pistons star Cade Cunningham walking their way yesterday.

Driving the news: Cunningham was joined by forward Saddiq Bey and head coach Dwane Casey at the Brightmoor neighborhood school as part of a winter gear giveaway in partnership with Every School Day Counts Detroit.

The entire Pistons roster traveled to five local schools handing out coats, hats and gloves to more than 2,800 students.

What's more: Cunningham made a surprise $10,000 donation to Gompers in addition to $50,000 for Detroit schools and $20,000 for two schools in his hometown Arlington, Texas.

Why it matters: Cunningham's donations were to establish "Cade's Care Closets" providing toiletries, hygiene products and non-perishable snacks to students.

Bey is donating over $5,000 in gift cards to be divided between staff members at each of the five Metro Detroit schools.

What he's saying: "I just wanted to find a way to give back," Cunningham told reporters. "All the items that we have here, they're kind of overlooked but are essential. I felt like having them in the school accessible for all the kids to come in and get them was super important."