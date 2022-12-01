Pistons go back to school for winter clothes giveaways
Gompers Elementary-Middle School students jumped and screamed at the sight of Pistons star Cade Cunningham walking their way yesterday.
Driving the news: Cunningham was joined by forward Saddiq Bey and head coach Dwane Casey at the Brightmoor neighborhood school as part of a winter gear giveaway in partnership with Every School Day Counts Detroit.
- The entire Pistons roster traveled to five local schools handing out coats, hats and gloves to more than 2,800 students.
What's more: Cunningham made a surprise $10,000 donation to Gompers in addition to $50,000 for Detroit schools and $20,000 for two schools in his hometown Arlington, Texas.
Why it matters: Cunningham's donations were to establish "Cade's Care Closets" providing toiletries, hygiene products and non-perishable snacks to students.
- Bey is donating over $5,000 in gift cards to be divided between staff members at each of the five Metro Detroit schools.
What he's saying: "I just wanted to find a way to give back," Cunningham told reporters. "All the items that we have here, they're kind of overlooked but are essential. I felt like having them in the school accessible for all the kids to come in and get them was super important."
