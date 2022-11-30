Detroit residents map their neighborhood boundaries

Data: Axios reader survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Detroit neighborhoods. Turns out, you had opinions.

The above map represents the average boundaries drawn by readers.

The intrigue: The definitions of neighborhoods and their physical boundaries are, by all means, subjective. They vary between our historical memory, what Google tries to tell us and various changes to the landscape over time.

Case in point: Many of you stretched the North End over Woodward Avenue, overlapping it with both New Center and Boston-Edison.

Reality check: Grandmont-Rosedale, which we asked you to draw, is technically an area made up of five distinct neighborhoods.

You seemed pretty convinced it doesn't extend above Grand River, but Grandmont Rosedale Development Corp.'s map shows it doing so.

The good news: It's not too late to play (or play again). Check out our interactive tool to see how your neighborhood knowledge compares to other submissions.