2 hours ago - News

Detroit residents map their neighborhood boundaries

Annalise Frank
Data: Axios reader survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios
Data: Axios reader survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Detroit neighborhoods. Turns out, you had opinions.

  • The above map represents the average boundaries drawn by readers.

The intrigue: The definitions of neighborhoods and their physical boundaries are, by all means, subjective. They vary between our historical memory, what Google tries to tell us and various changes to the landscape over time.

  • Case in point: Many of you stretched the North End over Woodward Avenue, overlapping it with both New Center and Boston-Edison.

Reality check: Grandmont-Rosedale, which we asked you to draw, is technically an area made up of five distinct neighborhoods.

The good news: It's not too late to play (or play again). Check out our interactive tool to see how your neighborhood knowledge compares to other submissions.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more