Coleman A. Young statue gets bipartisan support

Coleman A. Young after his re-election to a third term. Photo: Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

A bid to replace the statue of Lewis Cass at the U.S. Capitol with one of Coleman A. Young, Detroit's first Black mayor, is gaining steam, The Detroit News reports.

Flashback: The state donated a marble statue of Cass, a territorial governor who supported slavery, for display at the National Statuary Hall Collection at the Capitol in 1889.

Michigan Democrats have been calling for the removal of the Cass statue since at least 2020.

What they're saying: "We'll see if we can move it forward," Republican state Rep. Mike Mueller (R-Linden) told the News. "It's courteous, and it’s the right thing to do."