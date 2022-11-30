2 hours ago - News
Coleman A. Young statue gets bipartisan support
A bid to replace the statue of Lewis Cass at the U.S. Capitol with one of Coleman A. Young, Detroit's first Black mayor, is gaining steam, The Detroit News reports.
Flashback: The state donated a marble statue of Cass, a territorial governor who supported slavery, for display at the National Statuary Hall Collection at the Capitol in 1889.
- Michigan Democrats have been calling for the removal of the Cass statue since at least 2020.
What they're saying: "We'll see if we can move it forward," Republican state Rep. Mike Mueller (R-Linden) told the News. "It's courteous, and it’s the right thing to do."
