New "Beverly Hills Cop" filming scenes in Detroit
Heads up, cuz: Netflix is filming scenes for the new "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" movie downtown.
Driving the news: Film crews were present yesterday at Washington Boulevard where parking was blocked off from State to Grand River Avenue.
- The crew is set to film today from 7am to 6pm in the alley between Shelby Street and Washington Boulevard from State Street to Grand River Avenue, according to a notice.
- And again on Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm to 5am at State Street between Washington to Griswold Street.
Why it matters: It's the fourth movie in the comedy series starring Eddie Murphy as Detroit police detective Axel Foley.
- The original 1984 Beverly Hills Cop featured an opening scene shot in Detroit showing since demolished landmarks.
What they're saying: The notice says, "Please be aware of simulated car crashes, smoke effects and sparks may occur."
- When asked if the crew needs extras, on-site coordinator Amanda Nye tells Axios she isn't able to comment.
