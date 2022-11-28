New "Beverly Hills Cop" filming scenes in Detroit

Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Los Angeles last month filming scenes for the new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin, via Getty

Heads up, cuz: Netflix is filming scenes for the new "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" movie downtown.

Driving the news: Film crews were present yesterday at Washington Boulevard where parking was blocked off from State to Grand River Avenue.

The crew is set to film today from 7am to 6pm in the alley between Shelby Street and Washington Boulevard from State Street to Grand River Avenue, according to a notice.

And again on Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm to 5am at State Street between Washington to Griswold Street.

Why it matters: It's the fourth movie in the comedy series starring Eddie Murphy as Detroit police detective Axel Foley.

The original 1984 Beverly Hills Cop featured an opening scene shot in Detroit showing since demolished landmarks.

What they're saying: The notice says, "Please be aware of simulated car crashes, smoke effects and sparks may occur."