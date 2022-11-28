4 hours ago - News

New "Beverly Hills Cop" filming scenes in Detroit

Samuel Robinson
Eddie Murphy in a convertible filming scenes for the new Beverly Hills Cop movie

Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Los Angeles last month filming scenes for the new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin, via Getty

Heads up, cuz: Netflix is filming scenes for the new "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" movie downtown.

Driving the news: Film crews were present yesterday at Washington Boulevard where parking was blocked off from State to Grand River Avenue.

  • The crew is set to film today from 7am to 6pm in the alley between Shelby Street and Washington Boulevard from State Street to Grand River Avenue, according to a notice.
  • And again on Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm to 5am at State Street between Washington to Griswold Street.

Why it matters: It's the fourth movie in the comedy series starring Eddie Murphy as Detroit police detective Axel Foley.

What they're saying: The notice says, "Please be aware of simulated car crashes, smoke effects and sparks may occur."

  • When asked if the crew needs extras, on-site coordinator Amanda Nye tells Axios she isn't able to comment.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more