5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways.

Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out.

We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise.

🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.

Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's more than 100,000 lights involved, according to the county.

Price: $5 per car.

Where: Enter at 7651 North Merriman Road.

🌟 One bright block: Tunnel of Lights

When: Evenings starting Dec. 3.

Details: A neighborhood-born tradition has become a destination of walk-through light displays along the sidewalk and in front yards.

Price: Free!

Where: Eiffel Street near 12 Mile and Schoenherr in Warren.

Magic of Lights. Photo courtesy of 313 Presents

🦖 This one has dinosaurs: Magic of Lights

Dates: 5:30-10pm Sunday to Thursday and until 11pm Friday and Saturday through Dec. 31.

Details: A milelong drive on the grounds of the Pine Knob Music Theatre includes a "Holiday Barbie" display, as well as Christmas dinosaurs and more.

Price: Tickets start at $20 per car.

Where: 33 Bob Seger Drive in Clarkston.

🚶 Winter walk: Glenore Trails Aurora

When: Thursday through Sunday evenings through Dec. 23.

Details: A forested nighttime path takes visitors through light and sound displays.

Price: $25 for adults, $15 for kids.

Where: 3860 Newton Road in Commerce Township.

😎 Bring your sunglasses: Big Bright Light Show