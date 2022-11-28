4 hours ago - Things to Do
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways.
- Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out.
- We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise.
🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest.
- When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.
- Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's more than 100,000 lights involved, according to the county.
- Price: $5 per car.
- Where: Enter at 7651 North Merriman Road.
🌟 One bright block: Tunnel of Lights
- When: Evenings starting Dec. 3.
- Details: A neighborhood-born tradition has become a destination of walk-through light displays along the sidewalk and in front yards.
- Price: Free!
- Where: Eiffel Street near 12 Mile and Schoenherr in Warren.
🦖 This one has dinosaurs: Magic of Lights
- Dates: 5:30-10pm Sunday to Thursday and until 11pm Friday and Saturday through Dec. 31.
- Details: A milelong drive on the grounds of the Pine Knob Music Theatre includes a "Holiday Barbie" display, as well as Christmas dinosaurs and more.
- Price: Tickets start at $20 per car.
- Where: 33 Bob Seger Drive in Clarkston.
🚶 Winter walk: Glenore Trails Aurora
- When: Thursday through Sunday evenings through Dec. 23.
- Details: A forested nighttime path takes visitors through light and sound displays.
- Price: $25 for adults, $15 for kids.
- Where: 3860 Newton Road in Commerce Township.
😎 Bring your sunglasses: Big Bright Light Show
- Dates: Evenings now through mid-January.
- Details: Stroll past storefronts completely covered in more than 1.5 million lights of various colors.
- Price: Free!
- Where: Throughout downtown Rochester.
