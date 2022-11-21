What you need to hear from across the city

Detroit's rap artists stayed true to their sound for more than a decade and are finally being heard among the major players within America's most popular genre.

👋🏽 Sam here to keep track of the must-hear songs from across the city:

BandGang Lonnie Bands' "Detroit Hu$$le" is Lonnie at his best. The production by Tommy Two gets darker and darker as Lonnie effortlessly details his street prowess using clever lines and a catchy hook.

Lonnie's "Crank or Die" and "Jr Cali & Bam" — also produced by Tommy Two — are among my favorites off his latest project, "Creatures in Paris."

Veeze's "Close Friends" is the latest installment in his loose catalog of violin-led "I'm getting money and you're not" anthems.

"It'll either give you a rush or make you block me for even recommending it," writes Pitchfork's Alphonse Pierre.

Icewear Vezzo (ft. Babyface Ray) "God Bless the 6": Hearing DJ Drama yell "Ain't no place like the D!" during his signature tag and knowing he's talking about Detroit and not Dallas is beautiful.

Vezzo and Drama drop their collaboration project, Paint the City, on Dec. 8.

DaeMoney's "Slaeski" is the first single off his upcoming Slae Season 3 mixtape, which I'm excited to hear after the strength of his latest tape.

Posters featuring the cover art of DaeMoney's summer 2021 project, Slayer's Coming, can still be seen driving through Hazel Park on 8 Mile — and I'm still playing "Andrew Wiggins."

BabyTron's "AirTron": The Ypsilanti native's masterful appeal to late '90s baby nostalgia is no better showcased than this Mark Anthony production containing a sample from Kurtis Blow's "Basketball," known for being the official intro theme of NBA 2K12.