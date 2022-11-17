New seltzer in growing cannabis-infused drink sector launches Friday

Highly Casual cans get labels at a site formerly home to the Gibraltar Trade Center. Video: Annalise Frank/Axios

Cannabis-infused seltzer drinks are now rolling off a production line at the Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens.

Why it matters: It's a strange clash of old and new. What used to be a bustling market where vendors sold anything from rugs to guns is now home to a trendy, burgeoning piece of the local marijuana industry.

The latest: New beverage brand Highly Casual from Emerald Canning Partners — a joint venture between local cannabis company Pleasantrees and Andrew Blake, whose family owns Blake's Orchard — launches in more than 20 stores across Michigan tomorrow.

Recently installed equipment at Gibraltar rolls out 2,500 cans an hour.

A four-pack of Highly Casual is $18. They contain a low amount of THC, 2mg, and come in fruity flavors.

The intrigue: The low dose is part of an effort to make approachable drink options for those curious but less familiar with weed, Pleasantrees executives tell Axios. They're looking at offering 5mg and 10mg in the future.

The big picture: Cooper Ashley from cannabis data firm Headset says drinks are a tiny portion of the marijuana market — 0.5% of total statewide sales — but they're on the rise.

Stores reported more than $1 million in THC beverage sales in October — more than triple the same month last year, per Ashley.

Reality check: Despite their quick growth, there's a "big asterisk around the future success" of THC beverages because they can't be sold at mainstream grocers like a pack of beer is, Ashley says.