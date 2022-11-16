Two police officers and a supervisor were suspended after last week's killing of a woman in the middle of a mental health crisis, the Free Press reports.

Why it matters: This was the second fatal police shooting since October of a person dealing with mental health issues.

"Detroit has a mental health crisis," police chief James White said Monday in announcing the suspensions, to which he expects objections from police unions.

What happened: On Nov. 10, three police officers fired four rounds at the woman inside a home on the west side during a struggle over a gun with a fourth officer. The woman did not fire the gun, White said.

The woman's mother had called 911, saying her daughter was schizophrenic, hit her grandchild and was armed.

In a separate incident on Oct. 2, police shot 20-year-old Porter Burks 19 times during a mental health crisis.

Between the lines: While police released body cam footage two days after killing Burks, White has not released footage of last week's shooting.