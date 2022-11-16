Officers, supervisor suspended after fatal shooting
Two police officers and a supervisor were suspended after last week's killing of a woman in the middle of a mental health crisis, the Free Press reports.
Why it matters: This was the second fatal police shooting since October of a person dealing with mental health issues.
- "Detroit has a mental health crisis," police chief James White said Monday in announcing the suspensions, to which he expects objections from police unions.
What happened: On Nov. 10, three police officers fired four rounds at the woman inside a home on the west side during a struggle over a gun with a fourth officer. The woman did not fire the gun, White said.
- The woman's mother had called 911, saying her daughter was schizophrenic, hit her grandchild and was armed.
In a separate incident on Oct. 2, police shot 20-year-old Porter Burks 19 times during a mental health crisis.
Between the lines: While police released body cam footage two days after killing Burks, White has not released footage of last week's shooting.
- The chief said he will recommend that all three be suspended without pay to the Board of Police Commissioners. The chief can unilaterally suspend officers but board approval is needed for any pay reduction.
- He also instructed the Office of Professional Development to decide whether the supervisor's rank should be reduced.
