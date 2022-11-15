A rendering of the first iteration of the 444 Peterboro project. Photo courtesy of Detroit Rising Development

A companion shipping container project planned next to food hall Detroit Shipping Co. is pivoting from office space to a hotel.

Why it matters: The change exemplifies one way the pandemic is affecting what kinds of development get funded now in the city.

Catch up fast: Developer Detroit Rising lost its financing for the $6 million office development due to the lack of demand for office space amid the pandemic, according to city documents and founding partner Jon Hartzell.

Announced in 2019 after Detroit Shipping Co.'s 2018 opening, the project suddenly made less sense once tenants started vacating existing office spaces.

Zoom in: The delayed project at 444 Peterboro, near Cass Avenue, has nearly doubled in cost to $10.5 million.

It's planned with 32 hotel rooms on the second and third floors and a rooftop bar.

Construction is expected to start this spring, with plans still including ground-floor retail space.

Between the lines: Hartzell declined to disclose the hotel tenant, but tells Axios it's going to be nontraditional: Guests check in online and get their room keys from a kiosk, with staff minimally involved.

He said he anticipates the hotel's proximity to Little Caesars Arena and other venues will provide clientele.

Yes, but: City Council still has to approve the change in Detroit Rising's agreement with the city to redevelop the land.