Shipping container sequel makes pandemic pivot
A companion shipping container project planned next to food hall Detroit Shipping Co. is pivoting from office space to a hotel.
Why it matters: The change exemplifies one way the pandemic is affecting what kinds of development get funded now in the city.
Catch up fast: Developer Detroit Rising lost its financing for the $6 million office development due to the lack of demand for office space amid the pandemic, according to city documents and founding partner Jon Hartzell.
- Announced in 2019 after Detroit Shipping Co.'s 2018 opening, the project suddenly made less sense once tenants started vacating existing office spaces.
Zoom in: The delayed project at 444 Peterboro, near Cass Avenue, has nearly doubled in cost to $10.5 million.
- It's planned with 32 hotel rooms on the second and third floors and a rooftop bar.
- Construction is expected to start this spring, with plans still including ground-floor retail space.
Between the lines: Hartzell declined to disclose the hotel tenant, but tells Axios it's going to be nontraditional: Guests check in online and get their room keys from a kiosk, with staff minimally involved.
- He said he anticipates the hotel's proximity to Little Caesars Arena and other venues will provide clientele.
Yes, but: City Council still has to approve the change in Detroit Rising's agreement with the city to redevelop the land.
- A committee is expected to consider the issue again Thursday after council asked how the pivot affects any tax breaks the developer may have already secured from the city.
