Thoughts from Sunday's thrilling 31-30 comeback win over Chicago, Detroit's second straight victory:

👏 Redemption song: Cornerback Jeff Okudah's revival from a borderline draft bust continued with a pick-six that propelled the comeback.

"I've had plenty of lows. Winning these games … I've seen the other side of it," he told the Free Press.

🙅 Lonely kicker: Fans should thank Bears kicker Cairo Santos for missing a 4th quarter extra point that proved to be the difference.

"It didn't come off right," he explained.

⚡ There goes that man: QB Justin Fields ran for 147 yards and continues to build a case as top signal caller of the 2021 quarterback crop.

🙌 Road dogs: Dan Campbell finally notched his first road win as Lions head coach after going 0-11-1 before Sunday.

🏈 Redemption, pt. 2: Wide receiver Tom Kennedy was cut in dramatic fashion before the season. But with others injured, he delivered a 44-yard catch on third-and-8 to set up the game-winning TD.