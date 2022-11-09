Abortion, voting rights measures pass in Michigan

Abortion rights activists in Detroit protest the fall of Roe v. Wade on June 24. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Voters have approved Proposal 3 ensuring abortion rights in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal protections for the procedure earlier this year.

Why it matters: The abortion issue energized Democratic voters across the state and country.

Michigan was one of five states with abortion proposals on the ballot.

Driving the news: Prop 3, also known as Reproductive Freedom for All, will codify the right of residents to make their own pregnancy decisions into the state Constitution. It will also nullify the near-century-old abortion ban.

Details: The ballot measure establishes Michiganders' right to make decisions regarding not just abortions, but to all decisions related to pregnancy, including contraception, miscarriage management and postpartum care.

The proposal also gives the state the authority to regulate the provision of abortion care after fetal viability, provided it doesn't prohibit an abortion that a health care professional deems necessary to protect the health of the mother.

It also prohibits prosecution of anyone "based on their actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcome," including miscarriages or stillbirths.

Separately: Voters also passed Prop 2, which would set nine days of early in-person voting and allow voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for all future elections, without having to apply each time as long as the voter remains qualified.