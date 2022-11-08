Federal officials to monitor election activity across Michigan

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice are monitoring election procedures in several Michigan cities today, including Detroit.

Why it matters: Intimidating voters is a federal crime, and the U.S. attorneys for the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan have stated that they will address any harassment or threats related to this election.

Voter advocacy groups are hoping to make sure voters won't be intimidated or afraid to show up to their polling place.

What they're saying: "What's happening is part of a well-maintained system to destabilize and mute Black and brown voices here in Detroit," Detroit Action executive director Branden Snyder told reporters Monday.

"Already, far-right extremists are using their own confusion about voting to try to sow disinformation about the process," Snyder said.

Of note: Those who need to report a problem should call or text 866-OUR-VOTE or 1-800-253-3921 to contact the DOJ Civil Rights Division, which is taking public complaints throughout the day.

Catch up quick: In 2020, the effort backed by former President Trump to stop counting absentee ballots was focused on Detroit's absentee counting board inside the Huntington Place center.

Meanwhile, a Wayne County judge rejected GOP SOS candidate Kristina Karamo's lawsuit over absentee ballots in Detroit, which sought to invalidate mail-in voting in Detroit, by writing in the opinion that plaintiffs allegations failed "to produce any shred of evidence."

Between the lines: Attorneys in Karamo's lawsuit said the city is being solely targeted for its "national reputation for having issues and problems in election integrity."