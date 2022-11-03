CannaNurses gets Gage Cannabis grant to reduce pot stigma

Midwest CannaNurses (MCN) wants everyone to know how to use cannabis safely and for wellness.

Driving the news: The Detroit education consulting business got a $50,000 grant for research, professional development and events from Gage Cannabis, a major grower and retailer in the Michigan marijuana industry.

MCN is the fourth recipient of Gage's $1 million social equity fund going to marijuana operations in communities disproportionately affected by the war on drugs.

State of play: Two nurses, Ebony Smith and Biyyiah Lee, started MCN in 2020 after seeing questions about cannabis in the communities they served, but not seeing health care providers "at the table" to provide information, Lee tells Axios.