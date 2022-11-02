Amazon construction slowdowns hit Detroit
The Detroit Amazon fulfillment center's opening has been delayed until next year, Bridge Michigan reports.
Why it matters: The delay puts about 1,100 local warehouse jobs on hold.
Driving the news: The facility at the former state fairgrounds site near Woodward and 8 Mile was initially supposed to open in July.
- Amazon did not explain the delay nor specify when full recruiting would start, according to Bridge. About 100 people were hired for the center in October.
Zoom out: Amazon is cutting costs amid rising inflation and has warned investors of sluggish holiday sales.
- The company has postponed or canceled at least five other planned Michigan facilities.
What they're saying: "This is great for the city and we're not concerned about the delay, given the fact that the project was announced at the beginning of the pandemic," Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Detroit's executive director of workforce development, tells Axios.
