Amazon construction slowdowns hit Detroit

Joe Guillen
Amazon fulfillment center near Woodward and 8 Mile

The Amazon fulfillment center near Woodward and 8 Mile. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

The Detroit Amazon fulfillment center's opening has been delayed until next year, Bridge Michigan reports.

Why it matters: The delay puts about 1,100 local warehouse jobs on hold.

Driving the news: The facility at the former state fairgrounds site near Woodward and 8 Mile was initially supposed to open in July.

  • Amazon did not explain the delay nor specify when full recruiting would start, according to Bridge. About 100 people were hired for the center in October.

Zoom out: Amazon is cutting costs amid rising inflation and has warned investors of sluggish holiday sales.

  • The company has postponed or canceled at least five other planned Michigan facilities.

What they're saying: "This is great for the city and we're not concerned about the delay, given the fact that the project was announced at the beginning of the pandemic," Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Detroit's executive director of workforce development, tells Axios.

