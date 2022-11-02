Amazon construction slowdowns hit Detroit

The Amazon fulfillment center near Woodward and 8 Mile. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

The Detroit Amazon fulfillment center's opening has been delayed until next year, Bridge Michigan reports.

Why it matters: The delay puts about 1,100 local warehouse jobs on hold.

Driving the news: The facility at the former state fairgrounds site near Woodward and 8 Mile was initially supposed to open in July.

Amazon did not explain the delay nor specify when full recruiting would start, according to Bridge. About 100 people were hired for the center in October.

Zoom out: Amazon is cutting costs amid rising inflation and has warned investors of sluggish holiday sales.

The company has postponed or canceled at least five other planned Michigan facilities.

What they're saying: "This is great for the city and we're not concerned about the delay, given the fact that the project was announced at the beginning of the pandemic," Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Detroit's executive director of workforce development, tells Axios.