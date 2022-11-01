Detroiter helps get out the vote with Rap Snacks
People across the country are flipping over their Rap Snacks to find online voter information thanks to a local company.
The intrigue: Detroit native Myron Ragsdale, digital strategist at Royal Oak-based 4th & Main Media and founder of the InfoVote app, says he never expected his app to end up on the back of popular chip brand Rap Snacks.
What they're saying: "We launched our app in February of last year and sort of connected with Rap Snacks along the way," Ragsdale tells Axios.
- "We wanted to touch as many people in our community as possible before the midterm elections. Gen Z and younger millennials typically don't have great turnout in midterm elections, so with Rap Snacks appearing in over 5,000 plus stores, especially stores in inner city communities, we figured we would be able to promote voter awareness and civic engagement to every possible consumer."
Details: Rap Snacks — usually found in gas stations and liquor stores — feature popular rappers with their own distinct flavor.
- Scanning the QR code on the back of the chip bag will prompt you to download the app, which contains voter registration information, guides and your current elected representatives.
- "We really wanted to create a one-stop location for all things pertaining to your local election," Ragsdale says.
