Tulsi Gabbard and Barack Obama, both pictured in Detroit during the 2020 campaign cycle, are coming to Metro Detroit Saturday. Photos: Drew Angerer, Bill Pugliano/Getty

Both gubernatorial candidates are hosting national figures this weekend to drive momentum among their bases.

Driving the news: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting former President Barack Obama at Detroit's Renaissance High School Saturday.

Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and lieutenant governor nominee Shane Hernandez have an event on Saturday with Tulsi Gabbard — who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 — at an Albanian-American Catholic church in Southfield.

What they're saying: "We're really excited the president is coming in here to make sure that everyone in Detroit knows what's at stake in this election and will turn out in record numbers," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist tells Axios. "The energy you're going to see — I think it's going to deliver record voter turnout."