Obama, Gabbard, headed to Metro Detroit to stump for gov. candidates

Samuel Robinson
Tusli Gabbard and Barack Obama are coming to Metro Detroit Saturday

Tulsi Gabbard and Barack Obama, both pictured in Detroit during the 2020 campaign cycle, are coming to Metro Detroit Saturday. Photos: Drew Angerer, Bill Pugliano/Getty

Both gubernatorial candidates are hosting national figures this weekend to drive momentum among their bases.

Driving the news: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting former President Barack Obama at Detroit's Renaissance High School Saturday.

  • Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and lieutenant governor nominee Shane Hernandez have an event on Saturday with Tulsi Gabbard — who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 — at an Albanian-American Catholic church in Southfield.

What they're saying: "We're really excited the president is coming in here to make sure that everyone in Detroit knows what's at stake in this election and will turn out in record numbers," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist tells Axios. "The energy you're going to see — I think it's going to deliver record voter turnout."

  • "I am honored to have her endorsement and cannot wait to welcome her to the state of Michigan next week!" Dixon said in a statement. Dixon says Gabbard, who recently left the Democratic Party, "has been a voice of reason and common sense across party lines. She is courageously speaking her mind and showing us all what it means to be a leading independent thinker."
