The maple bacon doughnut is glazed and topped with a heaping mound of cripsy bacon. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋 Sam here! Next time you're in the mood for a doughnut, drive five minutes down Woodward, past the sadly shuttered Dutch Girl Donuts, and hit One Eyed Betty's.

The intrigue: The place isn't necessarily known for their doughnuts despite offering a weekly special — but their fully glazed homemade maple bacon doughnut that includes chocolate and strawberry dipping sauce was perfect.

I only ordered one of those to try out other flavors — cinnamon and powdered sugar — which were not nearly as good.

Go with the specialty donuts all the way.

If you go: One Eyed Betty's is open for lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekends, at 175 W. Troy St. in Ferndale.