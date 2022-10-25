Monkeypox cases declining in Michigan

Michigan's monkeypox outbreak is heading in the right direction, according to MDHHS data.

What's happening: The rate of new reported infections has fallen over the last four weeks after the state reported a notable increase in August, partly due to vaccine administration.

Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties still make up a majority of cases in Michigan, data shows.

There have been 107 total cases reported in Detroit, with 11 referred in the last 14 days.

Michigan has administered 10,848 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is available free at health departments.

What they're saying: "We have to remain cautious as the number of cases come down that we're not forgetting about monkeypox and people are still aware of the symptoms and how it's transmitted," Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive, told the Free Press.