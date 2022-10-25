Detroit gets 90 applications for 60 limited pot licenses

Detroit received 90 applications for 60 available recreational cannabis business licenses as it rolls out its much-delayed program.

What's happening: While grow licenses are unlimited, Detroit restricts the number of retailers that can open in the city.

That means licenses to sell to consumers are highly sought-after, making the application period tense.

Between the lines: Detroit took applications Sept.1-Oct.1 for retailers, micro-businesses and consumption lounges. There are 160 total licenses available that are being broken into three phases.

The phase one applicant pool includes 40 social equity businesses — owned by those hurt by the war on drugs — and 50 general applicants, Kim James, director of the city's marijuana office, said in a statement.

The 160 license total will be half equity and half nonequity.

The big picture: While suburbs have allowed nonmedical pot shops for years, Detroit doesn't yet. It's taken so long due to litigation and how long the city took crafting equity and inclusion rules.

Existing medical cannabis retailers here aren't making much money and are worried about losing out on recreational licenses that will help them stay competitive.

What we're watching: We still don't know exactly when you'll be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Detroit.