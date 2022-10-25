Detroit gets 90 applications for 60 limited pot licenses
Detroit received 90 applications for 60 available recreational cannabis business licenses as it rolls out its much-delayed program.
What's happening: While grow licenses are unlimited, Detroit restricts the number of retailers that can open in the city.
- That means licenses to sell to consumers are highly sought-after, making the application period tense.
Between the lines: Detroit took applications Sept.1-Oct.1 for retailers, micro-businesses and consumption lounges. There are 160 total licenses available that are being broken into three phases.
- The phase one applicant pool includes 40 social equity businesses — owned by those hurt by the war on drugs — and 50 general applicants, Kim James, director of the city's marijuana office, said in a statement.
- The 160 license total will be half equity and half nonequity.
The big picture: While suburbs have allowed nonmedical pot shops for years, Detroit doesn't yet. It's taken so long due to litigation and how long the city took crafting equity and inclusion rules.
- Existing medical cannabis retailers here aren't making much money and are worried about losing out on recreational licenses that will help them stay competitive.
What we're watching: We still don't know exactly when you'll be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Detroit.
- City Council approved a contractor Oct. 18 to score these applications, with a review process expected to take six to eight weeks.
