♻️ Modern recycling facility on the way

Joe Guillen
A WM recycling facility in Salt Lake City.

A WM recycling facility in Salt Lake City, similar to the one planned for Detroit. Photo courtesy of WM.

A $35 million recycling facility is expected to break ground later this year at an undisclosed location in the city.

Why it matters: State leaders want to increase Michigan's recycling rate from its current 19% to 30% by 2025.

  • The new facility is intended to increase recycling access and position Detroit as a recycling hub.

Driving the news: WM, a Houston-based waste management company, announced plans for the new facility yesterday.

  • The new operation is expected to process up to 40 tons per hour of materials from surrounding industrial, commercial and residential customers.
  • While expected to be finished by the end of 2023, a spokesperson for WM tells Axios the company is still finalizing location details.

What they're saying: "This project will drive economic growth in our great city by creating career opportunities for Detroiters, and positioning Detroit as the epicenter of a circular economy for Michigan business," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Modern recycling centers, like this one in Ann Arbor, strive to cut down on rejected recyclables that are wasted.

  • One of my greatest recycling fears — after spending time segregating and removing food residue from items — is that my recyclables end up in the landfill.

