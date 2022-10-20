♻️ Modern recycling facility on the way
A $35 million recycling facility is expected to break ground later this year at an undisclosed location in the city.
Why it matters: State leaders want to increase Michigan's recycling rate from its current 19% to 30% by 2025.
- The new facility is intended to increase recycling access and position Detroit as a recycling hub.
Driving the news: WM, a Houston-based waste management company, announced plans for the new facility yesterday.
- The new operation is expected to process up to 40 tons per hour of materials from surrounding industrial, commercial and residential customers.
- While expected to be finished by the end of 2023, a spokesperson for WM tells Axios the company is still finalizing location details.
What they're saying: "This project will drive economic growth in our great city by creating career opportunities for Detroiters, and positioning Detroit as the epicenter of a circular economy for Michigan business," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: Modern recycling centers, like this one in Ann Arbor, strive to cut down on rejected recyclables that are wasted.
- One of my greatest recycling fears — after spending time segregating and removing food residue from items — is that my recyclables end up in the landfill.
