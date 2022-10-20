A WM recycling facility in Salt Lake City, similar to the one planned for Detroit. Photo courtesy of WM.

A $35 million recycling facility is expected to break ground later this year at an undisclosed location in the city.

Why it matters: State leaders want to increase Michigan's recycling rate from its current 19% to 30% by 2025.

The new facility is intended to increase recycling access and position Detroit as a recycling hub.

Driving the news: WM, a Houston-based waste management company, announced plans for the new facility yesterday.

The new operation is expected to process up to 40 tons per hour of materials from surrounding industrial, commercial and residential customers.

While expected to be finished by the end of 2023, a spokesperson for WM tells Axios the company is still finalizing location details.

What they're saying: "This project will drive economic growth in our great city by creating career opportunities for Detroiters, and positioning Detroit as the epicenter of a circular economy for Michigan business," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Modern recycling centers, like this one in Ann Arbor, strive to cut down on rejected recyclables that are wasted.

One of my greatest recycling fears — after spending time segregating and removing food residue from items — is that my recyclables end up in the landfill.

📬 We'd love to hear your thoughts and any frustrations around recycling in your community.