Where to find Detroit's fall colors

Detroitography map of where to find the city's fall colors

Detroit's fall colors have arrived — and there's a map to tell you where to find it.

Driving the leaves: Detroitography, led by local cartographer and anthropologist Alex B. Hill, released this map highlighting areas with the most fall color.

Turn on your smartphone's "avoid highway" settings and hit the city streets for the scenic route.

Between the lines: Hill notes that the city's fall beauty seems to be easier to find in its wealthier neighborhoods, like East English Village.

But they do appear along historic thoroughfares like Oakman Boulevard and Boston or Edison Avenues, as well as a stretch of East Jefferson Avenue near Belle Isle.

Rouge Park and Northwest Detroit's neighborhoods are full of color, Hill writes.

Of note: Maple trees are full of red leaves and white oak have orange and orange-red hues, while aspen, birch and hickories have golden yellow leaves.