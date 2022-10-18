58 mins ago - Things to Do
Where to find Detroit's fall colors
Detroit's fall colors have arrived — and there's a map to tell you where to find it.
Driving the leaves: Detroitography, led by local cartographer and anthropologist Alex B. Hill, released this map highlighting areas with the most fall color.
- Turn on your smartphone's "avoid highway" settings and hit the city streets for the scenic route.
Between the lines: Hill notes that the city's fall beauty seems to be easier to find in its wealthier neighborhoods, like East English Village.
- But they do appear along historic thoroughfares like Oakman Boulevard and Boston or Edison Avenues, as well as a stretch of East Jefferson Avenue near Belle Isle.
- Rouge Park and Northwest Detroit's neighborhoods are full of color, Hill writes.
Of note: Maple trees are full of red leaves and white oak have orange and orange-red hues, while aspen, birch and hickories have golden yellow leaves.
