Samuel Robinson
Detroit's downtown skyline in the evening.

Detroit's skyline in the evening directly above Woodward Avenue. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

There are just 10 more Saturdays left in 2022 after tomorrow— plan wisely.

🌱 Eastside Solutionaries Celebration: The Eastside Solutionaries Collective hosts its second annual community forum with live music and food.

  • Sunday from 12-4pm at the Feedom Freedom Growers Kulture HUB, 291 Manistique St.

🎃 Royal Oak Hallwocrawl: Halloween is two weeks away, but that doesn't stop Royal Oakers from celebrating all month long.

Woodlawn Cemetery tour: What better way to spend an October Saturday than touring the final resting place of several notable Detroiters? Preservation Detroit's tour of Woodlawn Cemetery on Woodward Avenue near 8 Mile Road is set for 1:30pm tomorrow.

  • Tickets are $30 for non-members.

🎤 Red Bull SoundClash: Detroit and the Bay face off Saturday at 8pm inside the Russell Industrial Complex for a unique concert experience featuring Detroit's Babyface Ray and San -Francisco's Larry June.

  • Tickets are sold out — find someone with an extra ticket or watch the show on your friend's Instagram story.
