House of Reuben offers massive corned beef sandwich

👋 Greetings, Joe here. I'm a sucker for corned beef sandwiches.

When I saw House of Reuben on 8 Mile in Warren, I made a mental note to return on an empty stomach.

What I ate: My stomach still wasn't empty enough for this king-sized Reuben ($13.50; regular size, $11). I only finished half, but it was among the best I've ever had locally.