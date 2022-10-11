Metro Detroit's segregated workforce shown in new report
While metro Detroit's workforce is becoming more racially diverse, the region is still profoundly segregated when it comes to job type.
Driving the news: A new JPMorgan Chase-funded report, Advancing Workforce Equity in Metro Detroit, analyzed labor, wage and employment data as a "ground-level blueprint for advancing workforce equity."
What they found: Data that shows structural racism that's pervasive in the labor market.
- While Black and Latino workers were overrepresented in lower-paying categories like cleaning and maintenance, production or agriculture, white workers were overrepresented in the entertainment, design and sports category, plus management and education.
What we're watching: The Detroit Area Workforce Funders Collaborative, a group of private foundations and corporate philanthropy that released the report, plans to use it to coordinate change around labor.
- Notably, the group's report supports unionization as a way to increase worker pay and improve safety.
Reality check: Societal-level problems persist despite many reports through the years analyzing data and laying out solution roadmaps.
Of note: Detroit Future City also produces its Economic Equity Dashboard as part of a similar vision.
