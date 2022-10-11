Metro Detroit's segregated workforce shown in new report

Data: Detroit Area Workforce Funder Collaborative; Chart: Axios Visuals

While metro Detroit's workforce is becoming more racially diverse, the region is still profoundly segregated when it comes to job type.

Driving the news: A new JPMorgan Chase-funded report, Advancing Workforce Equity in Metro Detroit, analyzed labor, wage and employment data as a "ground-level blueprint for advancing workforce equity."

What they found: Data that shows structural racism that's pervasive in the labor market.

While Black and Latino workers were overrepresented in lower-paying categories like cleaning and maintenance, production or agriculture, white workers were overrepresented in the entertainment, design and sports category, plus management and education.

What we're watching: The Detroit Area Workforce Funders Collaborative, a group of private foundations and corporate philanthropy that released the report, plans to use it to coordinate change around labor.

Notably, the group's report supports unionization as a way to increase worker pay and improve safety.

Reality check: Societal-level problems persist despite many reports through the years analyzing data and laying out solution roadmaps.

Of note: Detroit Future City also produces its Economic Equity Dashboard as part of a similar vision.