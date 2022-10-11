1 hour ago - Business

Businesses in Detroit that got Michigan COVID relief bucks

Annalise Frank
Detroit's casinos, including the MotorCity Casino Hotel, got big pandemic dollars. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

The biggest recipients of a state pandemic-relief grant program for businesses were Detroit's three casinos, Crain's Detroit Business reports.

Driving the news: Through the Growing MI Business Grant Program, the food sector had the highest number of recipients while hotels received the largest sum of money, per Crain's review of a September state treasury report.

  • Around two-thirds of applicants, or 5,333 businesses, were turned down entirely.
  • Those who did get grants received a range between just $2 and up to $5 million.

Zoom in: The businesses in Detroit that got the most money — after the casinos, which got $5 million each — include:

  • Detroit District Sportservice Inc., tied to food operations at Little Caesars Arena: $674,950
  • Fort Pontchartrain hotel: $229,715
  • PEMC LLC, or Legends Gentlemen's Club: $186,231
  • The Detroit Club: $83,417
  • Roberts Riverwalk Hotel: $81,583

