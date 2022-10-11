The biggest recipients of a state pandemic-relief grant program for businesses were Detroit's three casinos, Crain's Detroit Business reports.

Driving the news: Through the Growing MI Business Grant Program, the food sector had the highest number of recipients while hotels received the largest sum of money, per Crain's review of a September state treasury report.

Around two-thirds of applicants, or 5,333 businesses, were turned down entirely.

Those who did get grants received a range between just $2 and up to $5 million.

Zoom in: The businesses in Detroit that got the most money — after the casinos, which got $5 million each — include:

Detroit District Sportservice Inc., tied to food operations at Little Caesars Arena: $674,950

Fort Pontchartrain hotel: $229,715

PEMC LLC, or Legends Gentlemen's Club: $186,231

The Detroit Club: $83,417

Roberts Riverwalk Hotel: $81,583

Read the full story and peruse the database