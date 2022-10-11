Riders want better bus stop shelters

Bus stop shelter upgrades worth more than $20 million are being planned across the city in response to overwhelming demand from riders.

Why it matters: Quality bus shelters protect waiting riders from harsh weather conditions, increase security and provide more information about bus arrivals.

And enhancing the overall riding experience can increase ridership.

Driving the news: The city plans to replace 200 existing shelters and add another 150 with a portion of the $51 million for transit made available though the American Rescue Plan Act.

Other expenditures include about $6 million for bus driver incentives and nearly $3 million to improve the downtown Rosa Parks Transit Center.

The city sought rider input earlier this year on how to spend the ARPA money. Bus stop shelters received the highest ranking.

A proposal to add surveillance cameras on buses or at stops was shelved after negative feedback.

What they're saying: Rodney Perry, 53, who takes the bus into the city from Troy six to seven days a week, tells Axios that he'd rather stand at some shelters because they're often dirty.

"The ones along Woodward and different places, they don't maintain," Perry said while waiting for a bus near 8 Mile Road.

Between the lines: New stop features will include next-trip displays, security pylons, lighting, USB charging ports, additional seating and improved maintenance.

At some stops without shelters, the city is planning to install seating.

The improvements are expected to be made over the next three years, executive director of transit Mikel Oglesby told the City Council last week.

