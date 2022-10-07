What to do this weekend

Early October in Michigan is the perfect time to go for a walk and enjoy the scenery.

If you're looking for something more to do, here are some fun fall activities on the docket this weekend:

😱 Hauntiac Car Show and Woodward Scream Cruise: Hearses, dressed-up daily drivers, classic cars and other rides will be on display at the Oakland History Center in Pontiac on Saturday from 2-5pm. The Woodward Scream Cruise starts at 5 pm.

📚 Detroit Book City's 4th Annual Fall Family Book Fair: More than 20 self-published authors will be at this free book fair on Saturday from 12:30-5pm at 27204 W. 8 Mile Road in Southfield.

🎷 Straight Ahead at Cliff Bell's: The all-woman jazz ensemble, co-founded by Detroit native Marion Hayden, starts a three-day residency tonight at 7:30pm, with additional shows Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $25.

🎸 The Killers play at Little Caesars Arena: The band behind Michigan Stadium's unofficial anthem, "Mr. Brightside," plays on Saturday at 7:30 pm.