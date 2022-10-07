Pistons help Detroiters cast their ballots

The Pistons teamed up with the city's voter engagement initiative yesterday to inform residents of the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

What's happening: With an assist from nonpartisan voter education effort Detroit Votes 2022, Pistons employees from across different departments called residents to help them create a plan about when, where, and how to cast a ballot.

What they're saying: Voting is an essential part of the democratic process, one that we can't take for granted in the current political climate, Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem tells Axios.

"We definitely can disagree on issues, but the one thing I don't think we can disagree on is that we need a strong democracy that everyone needs to participate," Tellem says. "We're doing everything we can to support that."

The intrigue: Former Piston and Detroit Mercy star Earl Cureton was also at the Pistons training facility in New Center yesterday to help residents get to the polls.

Cureton, who has served as a community ambassador for the organization since 2013, tells Axios the team is happy to help people find their polling location or dropbox.

"The presidential election was of course an important one, but this one is just as important and we have to put that word out there to let people know that they have options," Cureton says.

Of note: Detour Detroit made this map of every Detroit ballot drop off location.