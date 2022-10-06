Proposed paratransit contracts include oft-criticized Transdev

Detroit has said it wants to update its much-maligned transit service for residents with disabilities, but there's concern the latest potential change may just mean more of the same.

Why it matters: Cities are legally required to run paratransit services to help people who cannot access mass transit get around. Riders get picked up by a driver in an accessible vehicle.

But Detroit's past program, contracted out through the French company Transdev, was highly criticized as inadequate.

Users complained of long delays, skipped rides and difficulties reporting problems.

The big picture: Transportation is a top concern among people with disabilities in Southeast Michigan, according to the local nonprofit Transportation Riders United.

It's often cited among reasons for a higher unemployment rate and less economic opportunity among those populations.

But paratransit in this region simply does not work effectively, Lisa Franklin, founder of Warriors on Wheels, told Annalise last year for Crain's Detroit Business.

Flashback: Transit executive director Mikel Oglesby said in March that the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) planned to solve problems by managing its own program in-house, instead of having Transdev manage it, and only contract out the part where companies physically provide rides.

That decision came after City Council approved a one-year extension to Transdev's contract in 2021, despite member concerns.

Oglesby said last year he was aware of the insufficiencies and that the department would take the year to lay out a "different," better solution.

The latest: The city is proposing new contracts as it makes changes in an effort to improve service — but they still feature Transdev.

Under two five-year contracts headed to a City Council committee Monday, Transdev would provide 70% of rides per year for $49.2 million.

Whitmore Lake-based People's Express would provide the other 30% for $15.9 million.

The contracts require City Council approval.

What they're saying: "We are in the process of creating a robust paratransit department based on the concerns of the community," the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) said in a statement to Axios.

These contracts are just "a portion of the detailed plan that also involves hiring proper staff, setting up systems, scheduling operations …"

Yes, but: "If they are largely going back with the same contractor … how are they making sure we aren't stuck with the same bad service for the next five years?" TRU executive director Megan Owens tells Axios.