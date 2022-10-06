How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Note: Minimum shelf prices are shown and some retail outlets may charge more. Wyoming is a control state without minimum shelf pricing and is not shown. West Virginia did not respond with data by time of publication and is omitted. Data: State liquor commissions, Axios research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis.

What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).

We're tied for the third-highest price on Hennessy, too, at $94.99.

But our Tito's vodka is a bit cheaper: ninth-highest at $35.96. Oregonians pay the most at $46.95 for a handle of Tito's.

Context: Michigan was the biggest spirits control state by sales volume as of last year at $2.16 billion, Market Watch reports. Sales could have been higher, too, if supply hadn't had trouble keeping up with demand.