How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis.
What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
- We're tied for the third-highest price on Hennessy, too, at $94.99.
- But our Tito's vodka is a bit cheaper: ninth-highest at $35.96. Oregonians pay the most at $46.95 for a handle of Tito's.
Context: Michigan was the biggest spirits control state by sales volume as of last year at $2.16 billion, Market Watch reports. Sales could have been higher, too, if supply hadn't had trouble keeping up with demand.
