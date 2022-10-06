Apartments vacant for a decade brought back to life

A once-vacant apartment building near Boston Edison has been revived with newly renovated affordable housing units.

Why it matters: Decades of past disinvestment in the city left many apartment buildings abandoned and blighted.

The $3.19 million redevelopment of The Charlotte — a three-story building built in 1923 on the corner of Second Avenue and Glynn Court — illustrates how city officials envision renovating them to strengthen neighborhoods.

What they're saying: "We are cataloging every single vacant apartment building in this city that we believe is salvageable and we're going to try and find more and more ways to do this," Mayor Mike Duggan said yesterday.

By the numbers: The developers behind the project, Tom Anderton and Adam Noel of Charlotte Detroit LLC, received a $2.55 million loan from the Detroit Housing for the Future Fund, which aims to increase affordable housing that is actually affordable.

Rents range from $725 to $1,400. Twenty-one units are still available.

The impact: Cheryl Anderson, 22, moved in last month and pays $950 a month for a one-bedroom apartment that she praised.

"Even being a kid and growing up on the east side of Detroit … I just always thought, to start my life, I'm going to have to go and move somewhere far," Anderson said yesterday. "Not that Detroit isn't the best, but we're greater than the best. We deserve the best."