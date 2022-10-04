The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Bus is set to resume Nov. 20.

What to know: The schedule for the route that goes between Windsor's transit center and several downtown Detroit locations has yet to be announced. The service run by Transit Windsor has been on pause since March 2020, according to the Windsor Star.

Fare is $7.50 each way.

Yes, but: The route's special event service to Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field is still paused "until further notice."

The big picture: Canada's pandemic travel restrictions ended Saturday, making crossing the border easier. The decision is part of a widespread, global loosening of rules after more than two years of COVID precautions.

What we're watching: Amtrak also plans to eventually start passenger train service through a rail tunnel under the river, which would connect Detroit with Windsor and Toronto.