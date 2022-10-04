18 mins ago - Business
Cartier honors Detroit influence with gifted buffs
Cartier is honoring Detroit's unmatched influence on the brand by sending complementary buffs to tastemakers across the city.
- The note addressed to rapper Payroll Giovanni went viral over the weekend.
The intrigue: “We recognize the influence Detroit has had on our eyewear over the years and how deeply rooted Cartier has become within the city's culture," read the notes from the Paris-based luxury eyewear company.
- The coveted white buffalo frames have been a staple among the city's coolest residents for years.
What they're saying: "Not gonna lie, it's crazy knowing I can say that Cartier themselves buffed me up," DJ Killa Squid tweeted.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.