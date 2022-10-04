18 mins ago - Business

Cartier honors Detroit influence with gifted buffs

Samuel Robinson
Screenshot of DJ Killa Squid on Twitter announcing she had received free Cartier's
DJ KIlla Squid was among the artists gifted frames from the company's seasonal collection. Courtesy of Twitter

Cartier is honoring Detroit's unmatched influence on the brand by sending complementary buffs to tastemakers across the city.

The intrigue: “We recognize the influence Detroit has had on our eyewear over the years and how deeply rooted Cartier has become within the city's culture," read the notes from the Paris-based luxury eyewear company.

  • The coveted white buffalo frames have been a staple among the city's coolest residents for years.

What they're saying: "Not gonna lie, it's crazy knowing I can say that Cartier themselves buffed me up," DJ Killa Squid tweeted.

