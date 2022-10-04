Cartier honors Detroit influence with gifted buffs

Cartier is honoring Detroit's unmatched influence on the brand by sending complementary buffs to tastemakers across the city.

The note addressed to rapper Payroll Giovanni went viral over the weekend.

The intrigue: “We recognize the influence Detroit has had on our eyewear over the years and how deeply rooted Cartier has become within the city's culture," read the notes from the Paris-based luxury eyewear company.

The coveted white buffalo frames have been a staple among the city's coolest residents for years.

What they're saying: "Not gonna lie, it's crazy knowing I can say that Cartier themselves buffed me up," DJ Killa Squid tweeted.