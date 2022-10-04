🦁 5 Tuesday Takeaways: Same old Lions

The Lions somehow have the NFL's highest scoring offense, but a 1-3 record after Sunday's 48-45 home loss to the Seahawks.

👍 The offense: QB Jared Goff and the offense deserves praise for putting up 45 points without starting wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark and running back D’Andre Swift.

👎 The defense: Defense coordinator Aaron Glenn is under the microscope after another pitiful performance. Detroit has surrendered more points than all but 16 teams in league history through the first month of the season.

💥 T.J. Hockenson had a day: The talented first-round tight end was fit for a milk carton after combining for 10 catches, 82 yards and one TD through the first three games.

He exploded Sunday for 8 catches, 179 yards and two TDs.

🆘 Stars — they're just like us!: Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter. He wasn't injured, though. He just had to use the bathroom.

"That clinch walk wouldn't have made it," he later tweeted.

😡 Same old Lions: This was a classic Lions loss — a home game against a supposedly weaker team that fans expect to beat.