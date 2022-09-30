2 hours ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend
Perfect fall weather is in the forecast this weekend. Here's how to spend your first days of October:
🍁 Harvest Fest: The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosts more than 60 food trucks and several music stages at the Dequindre Cut from 11am-8pm Saturday and Sunday.
- $5 at the gate, free for children under 3.
🏟️ Sports fans could see all four teams this weekend:
- The Tigers and Twins play a three game series at Comerica Park with fireworks after the game tonight.
- The Red Wings host the Capitals for a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena at 7:30pm tonight.
- The Lions take on the Seahawks at Ford Field at 1pm Sunday.
- The Pistons host an 11am open practice at LCA Sunday.
🎨 Van Gough exhibit: The "DIA's Van Gogh in America" celebrates its status as the first public museum in the U.S. to purchase a painting by Vincent van Gogh, his "Self-Portrait" (1887).
- The exclusive exhibition includes 74 authentic works.
- Tickets: $7 to $29.
🎤 Post Malone's Twelve Carat Tour hits LCA Saturday.
- And Jack Harlow performs at the Fox Theatre Sunday.
