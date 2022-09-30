2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns with food truck rally

Annalise Frank
A plate filled with food sits on a table.
Guisadillas from El Rancho. Photo courtesy of Featherstone

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is back in action this weekend after two years of pandemic shutdowns.

What's happening: About 20 Latin restaurants are offering exclusive heritage dishes from today through Oct. 9.

  • New this year, organizers are getting food trucks more involved in the festivities. More than 10 of them will set up at Batch Brewing in Corktown on Monday from 4-10pm, along with music and non-alcohol drinks from Cafecito Alvarez.
  • A mobile health unit will offer general health screenings, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

What they're saying: The event returns this year with a larger team providing support and "guiding voices" that give it "more intention and a more defined purpose about what the event should include," co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez, also founder of local marketing agency Featherstone, tells Axios.

  • Those involved in organizing include Taste the Diaspora co-founder and chef Ederique Goudia and two-time MasterChef contestant Amanda Saab.

Zoom in: A few participants, their region of origin and their dishes:

  • Asty Time, Dominican Republic: albondigas a la criolla, or creole meatballs with rice and beans.
  • El Rey de Las Arepas, Venezuela: chicken and waffles.
  • La Cuscatleca, El Salvador: empanadas filled with plantain and corn.

What we're watching: A new restaurant week is in the works for the Banglatown neighborhood this spring, Dueweke-Pérez says.

Plates of food are pictured alongside beer and various dipping sauces.
Molcajete from Taqueria El Nacimiento and empanadas de plátano y fritos de elote from La Cuscatleca. Photos courtesy of Featherstone
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more