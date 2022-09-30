Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns with food truck rally

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is back in action this weekend after two years of pandemic shutdowns.

What's happening: About 20 Latin restaurants are offering exclusive heritage dishes from today through Oct. 9.

New this year, organizers are getting food trucks more involved in the festivities. More than 10 of them will set up at Batch Brewing in Corktown on Monday from 4-10pm, along with music and non-alcohol drinks from Cafecito Alvarez.

A mobile health unit will offer general health screenings, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

What they're saying: The event returns this year with a larger team providing support and "guiding voices" that give it "more intention and a more defined purpose about what the event should include," co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez, also founder of local marketing agency Featherstone, tells Axios.

Those involved in organizing include Taste the Diaspora co-founder and chef Ederique Goudia and two-time MasterChef contestant Amanda Saab.

Zoom in: A few participants, their region of origin and their dishes:

Asty Time, Dominican Republic: albondigas a la criolla, or creole meatballs with rice and beans.

El Rey de Las Arepas, Venezuela: chicken and waffles.

La Cuscatleca, El Salvador: empanadas filled with plantain and corn.

What we're watching: A new restaurant week is in the works for the Banglatown neighborhood this spring, Dueweke-Pérez says.