Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns with food truck rally
Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is back in action this weekend after two years of pandemic shutdowns.
What's happening: About 20 Latin restaurants are offering exclusive heritage dishes from today through Oct. 9.
- New this year, organizers are getting food trucks more involved in the festivities. More than 10 of them will set up at Batch Brewing in Corktown on Monday from 4-10pm, along with music and non-alcohol drinks from Cafecito Alvarez.
- A mobile health unit will offer general health screenings, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
What they're saying: The event returns this year with a larger team providing support and "guiding voices" that give it "more intention and a more defined purpose about what the event should include," co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez, also founder of local marketing agency Featherstone, tells Axios.
- Those involved in organizing include Taste the Diaspora co-founder and chef Ederique Goudia and two-time MasterChef contestant Amanda Saab.
Zoom in: A few participants, their region of origin and their dishes:
- Asty Time, Dominican Republic: albondigas a la criolla, or creole meatballs with rice and beans.
- El Rey de Las Arepas, Venezuela: chicken and waffles.
- La Cuscatleca, El Salvador: empanadas filled with plantain and corn.
What we're watching: A new restaurant week is in the works for the Banglatown neighborhood this spring, Dueweke-Pérez says.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.