MoGo finally hits Belle Isle

Detroit's nonprofit bike share, MoGo, has installed three stations on Belle Isle.

Driving the news: The rentable bikes are now available for the first time at the Belle Isle beach, conservatory and casino.

MoGo installed the new stations through a $200,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

What they're saying: "Belle Isle has been the most highly requested expansion area since MoGo launched in 2017, so we're excited to finally have a presence," MoGo's director of marketing Jeremy Rosenberg tells Axios, adding that the organization coordinated with the DNR to install the new stations.