2 hours ago - News
MoGo finally hits Belle Isle
Detroit's nonprofit bike share, MoGo, has installed three stations on Belle Isle.
Driving the news: The rentable bikes are now available for the first time at the Belle Isle beach, conservatory and casino.
- MoGo installed the new stations through a $200,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
What they're saying: "Belle Isle has been the most highly requested expansion area since MoGo launched in 2017, so we're excited to finally have a presence," MoGo's director of marketing Jeremy Rosenberg tells Axios, adding that the organization coordinated with the DNR to install the new stations.
- Once permitting is approved, there will also be a station installed on Jefferson near the end of the Belle Isle bridge and Gabriel Richard Park, Rosenberg says.
