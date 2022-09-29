2 hours ago - News

MoGo finally hits Belle Isle

Samuel Robinson
Belle Isle MoGo stations
Belle Isle MoGo stations. Photos courtesy of MoGo

Detroit's nonprofit bike share, MoGo, has installed three stations on Belle Isle.

Driving the news: The rentable bikes are now available for the first time at the Belle Isle beach, conservatory and casino.

What they're saying: "Belle Isle has been the most highly requested expansion area since MoGo launched in 2017, so we're excited to finally have a presence," MoGo's director of marketing Jeremy Rosenberg tells Axios, adding that the organization coordinated with the DNR to install the new stations.

  • Once permitting is approved, there will also be a station installed on Jefferson near the end of the Belle Isle bridge and Gabriel Richard Park, Rosenberg says.
