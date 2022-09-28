Local guide to the best diners in Metro Detroit
👋 Howdy, Everett here. I'm writing to you from Nick's Grecian House, my new favorite greasy spoon.
Flashback: I've lived in 15 different cities. So before moving to Michigan in the spring, stability was fleeting.
- Wherever I've put down my bags for a bit, the first priority has always been to find a cheap, edible and friendly diner.
- Past favorites include Sunset Diner in Brooklyn, Hard Knox Cafe in San Francisco and Bayside Diner in Alton Bay, N.H.
Yes, but: Nick's now tops my personal power rankings. The portions are generous, the omelettes kick ass and it's so cheap it feels like they are paying me to eat there (three-egg omelettes range from $6-$10).
- Plus: The walls are adorned with historic black-and-white pictures of Detroit and the servers will make fun of you for ordering iced coffee.
- In short? Heaven.
If you go: 1018 Eleven Mile Rd. in Royal Oak. Open 6am-8pm Monday-Saturday, 7am-3pm Sunday.
🥞 We also asked our readers for their favorite local diners and, as always, they did not disappoint:
Paul M: My favorite neighborhood diner is House of Pancakes on Hayes in Clinton Twp. Great food, good people and excellent prices. You would love it!
- 41734 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038.
Kathleen Suydam: Just had to let you know of our favorite neighborhood diner in Saint Clair Shores ... Palmers Inn.
Jeremy K (West Bloomfield): Couple of great breakfast spots that my wife and I enjoy. All are reasonably priced places, great for breakfast or brunch on the weekends:
- Sunrise Cafe — 29591 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- Recipes Restaurant — 31110 Haggerty Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48331
- The Grill — 2235 Orchard Lake Road, Sylvan Lake, MI 48320
- Early Bird Cafe — 3415 Orchard Lake Road, Keego Harbor, MI 48320
- Great skillets (severed in a cast iron skillet with a potholder brought to the table — typically in a rooster shape).
Anita Land: If you're looking for a new iced coffee spot, travel west on 11 mile past Coolidge and there's a new spot I tried called Berkley Coffee. All sorts of options!
- Anita also sent over an amazing anecdote about Nick's and her family, writing: "My son was only starting 7th grade at the time, but Nick always told him he’d give him a job when he was old enough. (Fast) forward a couple years, and true to his word, Nick hired him to be a busser. He bussed for a few years with a couple attempts at serving and even some time at the grill. He learned a great work ethic from that environment and is now studying culinary and hospitality here locally. Best people and great food!!!"
Jeremy R.:
- Farmer Frank's (Eastern Market)
- Olympic Grill (Wayne State)
- Midtown Zef's and Zeff's Coney Island at Eastern Market before they closed.
