Local guide to the best diners in Metro Detroit

👋 Howdy, Everett here. I'm writing to you from Nick's Grecian House, my new favorite greasy spoon.

Flashback: I've lived in 15 different cities. So before moving to Michigan in the spring, stability was fleeting.

Wherever I've put down my bags for a bit, the first priority has always been to find a cheap, edible and friendly diner.

Past favorites include Sunset Diner in Brooklyn, Hard Knox Cafe in San Francisco and Bayside Diner in Alton Bay, N.H.

Yes, but: Nick's now tops my personal power rankings. The portions are generous, the omelettes kick ass and it's so cheap it feels like they are paying me to eat there (three-egg omelettes range from $6-$10).

The walls are adorned with historic black-and-white pictures of Detroit and the servers will make fun of you for ordering iced coffee. In short? Heaven.

If you go: 1018 Eleven Mile Rd. in Royal Oak. Open 6am-8pm Monday-Saturday, 7am-3pm Sunday.

🥞 We also asked our readers for their favorite local diners and, as always, they did not disappoint:

Paul M: My favorite neighborhood diner is House of Pancakes on Hayes in Clinton Twp. Great food, good people and excellent prices. You would love it!

41734 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038.

Kathleen Suydam: Just had to let you know of our favorite neighborhood diner in Saint Clair Shores ... Palmers Inn.

Jeremy K (West Bloomfield): Couple of great breakfast spots that my wife and I enjoy. All are reasonably priced places, great for breakfast or brunch on the weekends:

Sunrise Cafe — 29591 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Recipes Restaurant — 31110 Haggerty Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48331

The Grill — 2235 Orchard Lake Road, Sylvan Lake, MI 48320

Early Bird Cafe — 3415 Orchard Lake Road, Keego Harbor, MI 48320

Great skillets (severed in a cast iron skillet with a potholder brought to the table — typically in a rooster shape).

Anita Land: If you're looking for a new iced coffee spot, travel west on 11 mile past Coolidge and there's a new spot I tried called Berkley Coffee. All sorts of options!

Anita also sent over an amazing anecdote about Nick's and her family, writing: "My son was only starting 7th grade at the time, but Nick always told him he’d give him a job when he was old enough. (Fast) forward a couple years, and true to his word, Nick hired him to be a busser. He bussed for a few years with a couple attempts at serving and even some time at the grill. He learned a great work ethic from that environment and is now studying culinary and hospitality here locally. Best people and great food!!!"

Jeremy R.: