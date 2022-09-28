1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Local guide to the best diners in Metro Detroit

Everett Cook
Nick's Grecian House in Royal Oak, Michigan
The Western omelette with a side of toast ($8.50) from Nick's Grecian House. Photo: Everett Cook/Axios

👋 Howdy, Everett here. I'm writing to you from Nick's Grecian House, my new favorite greasy spoon.

Flashback: I've lived in 15 different cities. So before moving to Michigan in the spring, stability was fleeting.

  • Wherever I've put down my bags for a bit, the first priority has always been to find a cheap, edible and friendly diner.
  • Past favorites include Sunset Diner in Brooklyn, Hard Knox Cafe in San Francisco and Bayside Diner in Alton Bay, N.H.

Yes, but: Nick's now tops my personal power rankings. The portions are generous, the omelettes kick ass and it's so cheap it feels like they are paying me to eat there (three-egg omelettes range from $6-$10).

  • Plus: The walls are adorned with historic black-and-white pictures of Detroit and the servers will make fun of you for ordering iced coffee.
  • In short? Heaven.

If you go: 1018 Eleven Mile Rd. in Royal Oak. Open 6am-8pm Monday-Saturday, 7am-3pm Sunday.

🥞 We also asked our readers for their favorite local diners and, as always, they did not disappoint:

Paul M: My favorite neighborhood diner is House of Pancakes on Hayes in Clinton Twp. Great food, good people and excellent prices. You would love it!

  • 41734 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038.

Kathleen Suydam: Just had to let you know of our favorite neighborhood diner in Saint Clair Shores ... Palmers Inn.

Jeremy K (West Bloomfield): Couple of great breakfast spots that my wife and I enjoy. All are reasonably priced places, great for breakfast or brunch on the weekends:

  • Sunrise Cafe — 29591 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
  • Recipes Restaurant — 31110 Haggerty Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48331
  • The Grill — 2235 Orchard Lake Road, Sylvan Lake, MI 48320
  • Early Bird Cafe — 3415 Orchard Lake Road, Keego Harbor, MI 48320
    • Great skillets (severed in a cast iron skillet with a potholder brought to the table — typically in a rooster shape).

Anita Land: If you're looking for a new iced coffee spot, travel west on 11 mile past Coolidge and there's a new spot I tried called Berkley Coffee.  All sorts of options!

  • Anita also sent over an amazing anecdote about Nick's and her family, writing: "My son was only starting 7th grade at the time, but Nick always told him he’d give him a job when he was old enough. (Fast) forward a couple years, and true to his word, Nick hired him to be a busser.  He bussed for a few years with a couple attempts at serving and even some time at the grill.  He learned a great work ethic from that environment and is now studying culinary and hospitality here locally.  Best people and great food!!!" 

Jeremy R.:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more