Right to Counsel program delayed

A program to offer legal representation to tenants facing eviction won't begin as planned.

Driving the news: The city will miss its Oct. 1 deadline to set up an office for eviction defense, the Free Press reports.

Tenant advocates warned months ago this would happen, saying they didn't see any urgency from city leadership despite the program being established by an approved ordinance.

Why it matters: Providing legal representation won't solve Detroit's housing crisis, but it will make low-income tenants less likely to be evicted.

Residents needing services now can still use the state's CERA program.

Details: The Gilbert Family Foundation is giving $13 million over the next three years to its Detroit Eviction Defense fund, which builds on the $6 million in federal pandemic funding that City Council approved with its "Right to Counsel" ordinance.

The program would serve those making below 200% of the federal poverty threshold — individuals making less than $27,180 — who are facing eviction proceedings or property tax foreclosures in the 36th District Court.

What's next: The city is working to get through the American Rescue Plan compliance process, the city's corporation counsel told the Free Press.