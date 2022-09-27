🦁 5 Tuesday Takeaways: Campbell falls on his sword

Thoughts from Sunday's stomach-punch, 28-24 loss to the Vikings:

🤦‍♂️ Dan Campbell's blunder: The head coach admitted he screwed up by attempting a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the game. The Lions missed, setting up the Vikings' winning touchdown.

Campbell should've known better. Go for it. Punt. Anything but the long field goal.

🚫 Flagged for thrusting: Running back Jamaal Williams' "unsportsmanlike" TD celebration drew comparisons to a hilarious "Key & Peele" sketch. But Williams said his hips weren't thrusting and are "more like a wave." Agreed!

🚧 Offensive line shines: Blocking on the road can be tough, but the big guys held up. Minnesota didn't record a sack and the Lions rushed for 139 yards on 35 carries.

📈 Cornerback Jeff Okudah's resurgence: The former No. 3 overall pick continued his comeback by helping limit Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson to three catches for 14 yards.

🔮 Looking ahead: The Lions opened as 6.5-point favorites against the struggling Seahawks this week. But the schedule is getting tougher, with games at New England, at Dallas, against Miami and Green Bay — making this avoidable loss all the more costly.