Scott Harris hired to finally fix the Tigers

Expectations for a successful Tigers rebuild are finally sky high this week after the team hired Giants GM Scott Harris as its president of baseball operations.

Why it matters: This proud baseball city has endured a lot of losing and unmet expectations in recent years. Detroit (57-91) is last in the AL Central this season.

Harris, 36, is viewed as a progressive, analytics-driven executive.

Catch up quick: He replaces Al Avila, who was sacked in August after nearly two decades with the organization.

What they're saying: Owner Chris Ilitch received praise for the move, although there was some dissent.

Here's a sampling of media reactions to the hiring:

Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News: "In philosophy and demeanor, Scott Harris is precisely what the Tigers needed."

Jeff Passan, ESPN: "Harris is seen as a jack of all trades, fluent in scouting, player development and analytics."

Chris Castellani, Barstool Sports: "He's young, analytically minded, and sharp as hell. He's everything the previous regime wasn't. I'm genuinely stunned that Chris Ilitch pulled this off … I'm hopeful again."

David Samson, former Marlins president and current podcaster: "When I think about the job description for being the president of baseball operations, having an analytic mind is about 10% of what I want.

"The people who run the baseball operations departments are running a business … You need someone who knows how to be a people person, who knows how to manage people … but right now owners are solely focused on copying the success — I guess you could say — of these young, non-baseball, non-experienced executives."

By the numbers: Detroit is 20th in luxury tax payroll this season, a measurement that has correlation to large win totals, Axios Sports' Kendall Baker and Jeff Tracy report.

​​"Detroit's payroll flexibility moving forward indicates an ability to add talent," Passan writes.