‘Tis the season to eat pumpkin baked goods in Detroit
👋 Annalise here. I adore pumpkin baked goods, ranging back to the days when my dad would make several loaves of pumpkin bread at a time. I'd nab big hunks for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert … second dessert …
So here are some Detroit businesses where I — and you, dear readers — can sate those cravings this fall.
- Maybe these pair well with pumpkin beer?
Chene Modern Bakery: Pumpkin pie, cake rolls and pound cake.
- 17041 W. Warren Ave.
Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts: Pumpkin spice donuts with vanilla glaze and sprinkles are the special flavor for this week only, so time's a-wasting.
- 14447 E Jefferson Ave.
Milano Bakery: Pumpkin muffins, rolls and pumpkin spice cookies.
- 3500 Russell St.
Give Thanks Bakery: Muffins and pumpkin swirl pound cake.
- 3800 Woodward Ave.
On the Rise Bakery and Café: Pumpkin rolls with cream cheese.
- 1780 Mount Elliott St.
Of note: Some places tell us they're planning to roll out pumpkin offerings later this fall, so stay tuned.
📬 Tell us: This is not an exhaustive list, so email [email protected] to let me know what I missed!
