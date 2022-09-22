‘Tis the season to eat pumpkin baked goods in Detroit

👋 Annalise here. I adore pumpkin baked goods, ranging back to the days when my dad would make several loaves of pumpkin bread at a time. I'd nab big hunks for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert … second dessert …

So here are some Detroit businesses where I — and you, dear readers — can sate those cravings this fall.

Maybe these pair well with pumpkin beer?

Chene Modern Bakery: Pumpkin pie, cake rolls and pound cake.

17041 W. Warren Ave.

Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts: Pumpkin spice donuts with vanilla glaze and sprinkles are the special flavor for this week only, so time's a-wasting.

14447 E Jefferson Ave.

Milano Bakery: Pumpkin muffins, rolls and pumpkin spice cookies.

3500 Russell St.

Give Thanks Bakery: Muffins and pumpkin swirl pound cake.

3800 Woodward Ave.

On the Rise Bakery and Café: Pumpkin rolls with cream cheese.

1780 Mount Elliott St.

Of note: Some places tell us they're planning to roll out pumpkin offerings later this fall, so stay tuned.

📬 Tell us: This is not an exhaustive list, so email [email protected] to let me know what I missed!