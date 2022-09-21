Republicans condemn gender orientation training for teachers

Senate Republicans passed a resolution yesterday condemning the Michigan Department of Education's teacher training videos on students' gender orientation.

Resolution 116 also symbolically reaffirms the fundamental right of parents to direct the education of their children.

Catch up fast: Republicans are taking aim at the MDE after the release of a training video meant to help teachers support LGBTQ+ students.

In the video, a trainer suggests teachers can talk to parents about a child's mental health without disclosing their preferred gender identity.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of state superintendent Michael Rice yesterday, citing "radical" statewide training about gender and sexuality.

What they're saying: "What this issue is about is making sure parents are involved in the process," Sen. Jim Runestad said in a floor speech.

The other side: Democrats blasted their Republican colleagues for pushing what they say is homophobic and dangerous rhetoric.